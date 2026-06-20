While the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is looking into the role of certain Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials in the Sabarimala gold scam, Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan has sought a probe against the TDB member P D Santosh Kumar in connection with the fraud. According to officials associated with the Minister's office, a letter has been sent to the SIT seeking a probe. The SIT was constituted by the government as per the HC order following allegations of gold theft in the Sabarimala shrine.

The letter notes that certain allegations have been raised regarding the transfer of gold sheets from Sabarimala to Chennai-based Smart Creations in September 2025. According to the Minister, this decision was taken by the TDB during the tenure of P S Prasanth as the Board President and that Santosh Kumar attended the board meeting in which the decision to transfer the panels to Chennai was taken.

The Minister, in his letter, said the SIT may conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations. The Minister has also forwarded the petition filed by Vettoor Jyothi Prasad against Santosh Kumar.

A probe has been sought against the TDB member when the SIT has told the High Court that the aspect of criminal conspiracy and the larger circumstances surrounding the transaction are presently under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the report submitted in the court, the SIT noted that the role played by certain officers of the Board who were holding responsible positions at the Sabarimala Temple during the relevant period of probe is being examined in detail to ascertain whether they had any active involvement, direct or indirect, in the decision-making process that culminated in the removal and transportation of the idols and plates to Chennai for gold-plating.

In September 2025, the gold panels were taken to Chennai for repair works. Responding to allegations, Santosh Kumar told the media that he assumed charge as the TDB member in July 2025, and the decision to transport panels was taken in previous Board meetings, which he had not attended. He said that the complaint was driven by political rivalry since he opposed the involvement of the Minister's office in transfers of TDB staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SIT will submit a comprehensive report detailing the extent of involvement of the persons concerned, the role of each accused in the transactions relating to the transportation and gold-plating of the Dwarapalaka idols in 2025, and the precise role played by the officials and employees connected with the transaction, before the court on June 29.