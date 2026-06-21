The Kannur Town Police have begun a probe after a mobile phone was found in Kannur Central Jail. According to officials, the mobile phone was concealed in a bottle and recovered from the jail premises.

Prison officials conducted a surprise inspection on the jail premises on Saturday afternoon. As part of the inspection, they examined the area around the fifth block and a newly constructed toilet. Officials noticed a patch of dug-up earth near the toilet and suspected that something had been concealed there. On further examination, they recovered a bottle containing a mobile phone, SIM card, earphones, a charging cable and a power bank, police said.

Although prison authorities questioned inmates following the recovery, they were unable to identify the person who had concealed the items. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police, leading to the registration of a case and the launch of an investigation.

The case has been registered under the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Act for the illegal possession of electronic communication equipment inside a prison.

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According to officials, in recent months, similar incidents, including the seizure of narcotic substances and other prohibited items, have been reported from Kannur Central Jail.