Thrissur: A 27-year-old Odisha native, Danpat Naik, died after he was allegedly assaulted following a dispute over payment at a brothel run by migrant labourers in Thrissur.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 pm on June 18 at a house in the Korappath area, where the brothel was allegedly being operated by migrant workers from Assam and Odisha.

Naik and two friends, all employees of a hotel on MG Road, had reportedly visited the house seeking brothel services. Police said a dispute broke out over payment after the encounter, with the trio expressing dissatisfaction over the service provided.

An eight-member group, including men and women allegedly associated with the brothel, then attacked the three men using iron rods and other objects, police said. The accused allegedly transported the injured men in a car and dropped them at their accommodation in Kottapuram after the assault.

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Police said the victims did not immediately seek medical treatment and approached a hospital only the following day. Naik, who was undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College Hospital, succumbed to severe head injuries and internal bleeding early on Sunday.

The East Police have taken six persons, including two women and four men from Assam and Odisha, into custody in connection with the case. Two suspects remain absconding, one of whom is believed to have fled to Assam. Further investigation is underway.