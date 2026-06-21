Thrissur: A 14-year-old boy died after suffering severe burn injuries while taking steam inhalation at his home in Thrissur. The deceased has been identified as Angelo (14), son of Mejjo, of Kalappurakkal House. The incident occurred at Nellani in Valakkavu, Thrissur.

According to relatives, Angelo had a fever and was taking steam inhalation using hot water heated in a vessel at home. During the process, he sustained severe burns to his face. Family members later found him lying with burn injuries and immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Thrissur.

Despite receiving medical treatment, the boy succumbed to his injuries.

Angelo was a student of St Augustine's School, Kuttanellur. Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the accident are yet to be ascertained.