Kochi: A barge undergoing repair work caught fire at Vypin on Monday. The fire broke out at a private shipyard operating at Kalamukku. No casualties have been reported.

Efforts to bring the blaze under control are underway. The fire reportedly broke out in the early hours of the day. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from multiple units have been deployed at the site. As access to the other side of the yard is restricted, firefighting operations are being carried out from only one side.