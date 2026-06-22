The Higher Education Department, on Monday, postponed the declaration of results of Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy Computer Based (CBT) Entrance Examinations - 2026 (KEAM). The results were to be declared on Monday. The new date will be announced later.

The announcement of results was rescheduled for another day following requests from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students and parents for extending the date for submission of marks online.

The CBSE declared the re-evaluation results on Sunday. A post on X by the CBSE said that re-evaluation results are being released in a phased manner and over 87% of the total applications received were released on Sunday.

A press note issued by the Office of Higher Education Minister Roji John said the government aims at ensuring opportunities for students of all categories. Sources said KEAM results will be declared this week once the CBSE completes announcement of re-evaluation results. Recently, a row erupted over CBSE Class 12 results after students cited irregularities and mismatches in the On-screen marking system.

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The KEAM exams were held from April 17 to 22 for Engineering courses and from April 18 to 20 for pharmacy courses. The normalized scores secured by candidates were published on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in in May.

In the case of candidates who have qualified from National Boards, namely CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the highest marks obtained in the relevant subject by the candidates at the national level alone will be taken into consideration for normalisation. The various Boards will be requested to furnish the maximum marks scored in the relevant subjects.

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In case such marks are not available before the preparation of the rank list, the maximum marks scored in such Boards will be considered as 100%, and such a decision shall be final and binding on the applicant, according to the provisions in the KEAM prospectus 2026.