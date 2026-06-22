Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Kozhikode: Ronak Sooraj, a native of Kozhikode, has scripted a historic achievement by winning a medal in the first-ever IFME Series kart racing championship held in India. Ronak secured the honour in the senior category at the Coast Kartomania track in Coimbatore.

The championship winners will go on to compete in the IFME Asia Championship. This is not Ronak’s first major success on the karting circuit. Last year, he finished runner-up in the Senior Rookie category at the Super Kart Thailand (SKT) international championship held at the Bira Kart Circuit in Pattaya, Thailand.

He competed in the event using a vehicle powered by an IFME engine. Earlier, he had emerged champion in the junior category at the Endurance Championship held in Dubai.

Ronak is the son of Latha and Sooraj, who live near the NGO Quarters at Vellimadukunnu. He is currently pursuing a diploma in Mechanical Engineering at Acharya Institute in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.