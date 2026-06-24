The 19 BJP councillors in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation retook their oath of office on Wednesday at a function held at the Corporation headquarters, following a Kerala High Court order declaring their earlier oath invalid.

The councillors, elected in the 2025 local body elections, had originally taken oath in the name of Mother India, the organisation's martyrs and Gurudeva. However, the High Court held that the oath was not in conformity with Section 143 of the Kerala Municipality Act, which stipulates that elected members must take oath either in the name of God or through a solemn affirmation, without any additions or modifications.

Complying with the court's directive, the BJP councillors retook the oath in the name of God on Wednesday.

One councillor, Sugathan, could not participate in the ceremony as he is currently in judicial custody.

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Earlier in the day, the High Court invalidated the oath taken by the councillors after their victory in the 2025 local body polls and directed them to take a fresh oath within four weeks. The Corporation, however, moved swiftly to complete the process on the same day.

Mayor V V Rajesh administered the oath to the councillors at the Corporation office.