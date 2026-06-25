A fresh controversy erupted at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for a second consecutive day on Thursday after LDF councillors gathered outside the Mayor's office, demanding the removal of BJP councillor Sugathan, who is accused under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The Vattiyoorkavu police arrested Sugathan under KAAPA charges on the night of June 10, an event which ended in a scuffle that forced the police to fire a shot to bring the situation under control. Following the incident, both the police and Sugathan's family alleged violence from the other side.

The protests have erupted following the Home Secretary's acceptance of the charges imposed on Sugathan on Wednesday. Around noon on Thursday, LDF councillors stormed the corporation building and blocked the office of Mayor V V Rajesh, demanding Sugathan's removal.

The incident comes barely a day after BJP councillors were forced to retake their oath of office after the Kerala High Court passed an order declaring their earlier oath invalid. The court held that the oath was not in conformity with Section 143 of the Kerala Municipality Act, which stipulates that elected members must take an oath either in the name of God or through a solemn affirmation, without any additions or modifications.

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The councillors, elected in the 2025 local body elections, had originally taken oath in the name of Mother India, the organisation's martyrs and Gurudeva.

Although the court allowed four weeks for the councillors to take a fresh oath, 19 of the BJP councillors in the Corporation retook the oath of office on Wednesday evening at a function held at the corporation headquarters. Sugathan, however, could not participate in the ceremony as he is currently in judicial custody.