Kozhikode: A 20-year-old student succumbed to his injuries on Friday after a horrific road accident on the Mavoor Road flyover at Arayidathupalam in the cit.

The deceased has been identified as Ahmed Al Sabith, a native of Thiruvambady and a student of Hidaya Dars at Palazhi. He had been undergoing treatment on ventilator support at a private hospital following the early morning crash, but was declared dead around 11 am.

According to police, the accident occurred when the motorcycle carrying Sabith and his friend, Rabeel (20), native of Uzhavoor in Kondotty, collided with a car approaching from the opposite direction on the flyover. The impact threw Sabith, who was riding pillion, off the flyover onto the road below, leaving him critically injured.

Three others were also injured in the incident and are currently receiving treatment. They include Rabeel, another motorcyclist identified as Jithin (24) from Chullikaparamba near Karipur, and the car driver, Jinu (34), a resident of Kommery in Kozhikode.

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CCTV footage showing the moment Sabith was flung off the flyover after the collision has since surfaced, highlighting the severity of the crash. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.