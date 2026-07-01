The Kerala Police on Wednesday warned the public about a surge in fake online lottery scams operating through social media platforms by misusing the name, logo and design of the official Kerala Lottery.

According to a statement issued by the police, fraudsters are replicating the Kerala Lottery's branding to lure users with attractive slogans and advertisements. However, clicking on these links redirects users either to WhatsApp groups or to fraudulent websites designed to resemble the official Kerala State Lottery website, with government emblems, logos and other official-looking elements.

To gain users' trust, these fake websites also publish lottery numbers, falsely claiming they have a high probability of winning. Under the pretext of checking lottery results, users are prompted to enter their mobile numbers, after which they receive a congratulatory message claiming that they have won a prize.

Victims are then asked to provide personal information such as their name, bank account number, IFSC code and Aadhaar number to claim the purported prize money.

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The police further said scammers also use fake lottery registration letters bearing official-looking government letterheads and emblems to demand money under various pretexts, including registration fees, processing charges, GST, tax clearance and security deposits. Even after victims make these initial payments, fraudsters often continue demanding additional amounts without ever releasing the promised prize.

The police also pointed out that the online purchase and sale of lottery tickets are strictly prohibited in the state. As such, the public has been advised not to trust lottery-related advertisements circulating on social media. It also warned that any demand for registration fees, processing charges, GST, tax or security deposits in the name of claiming lottery prize money should be treated as a scam.

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Further, the police cautioned the public against sharing sensitive personal information such as bank account details, debit or credit card details, OTPs, UPI PINs or Aadhaar numbers with strangers.

The public has also been urged to report such online fraud immediately by contacting the cybercrime helpline 1930 or filing a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.