Sulthan Bathery: A 55-year-old tribal dairy farmer had a narrow escape from a wild elephant while he was on his way to deliver milk to a Milma collection centre at Pazheri near Sulthan Bathery on Thursday morning.

The farmer, identified as Sasi, a resident of the Veettikkutti tribal settlement at Pazheri, sustained injuries to his left leg and was admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital, Sulthan Bathery. Doctors said his injuries were not life-threatening.

According to eyewitnesses and forest officials, the elephant charged at Sasi while he was walking along the narrow pathway leading to the milk collection point. The animal reportedly lifted him with its trunk and hurled him down a slope before attempting to gore him with its tusks. Sasi survived the attack by a narrow margin after getting wedged between the elephant's tusks, preventing the animal from inflicting fatal injuries.

Recalling the terrifying ordeal from his hospital bed, Sasi said he was alone on the route because he had started later than usual.

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"I was late today and was walking alone to the milk collection point. It was raining and I was carrying an umbrella”, Sasi said. I didn't notice the elephant until it suddenly charged at me from behind. When I heard the sound, I started running towards a small wooden bridge, but I slipped and fell. The elephant caught me, lifted me with its trunk and threw me down the slope. My dog barked furiously at the elephant, distracting it for a few moments. That is what saved my life," he said.

Forest officials said the attack occurred in an area that frequently witnesses elephant movement, particularly during the monsoon when visibility is poor and the animals often stray close to human settlements in search of food.

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Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Ajit K. Raman said Sasi had a narrow escape.

"Fortunately, Sasi's injuries are not serious. Our teams are tracking the elephant and closely monitoring its movements to prevent any further incidents. People living in the area have been alerted to remain cautious," he told Onmanorama.

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The latest incident has once again highlighted the increasing instances of human-wildlife conflict in the forest fringe villages of Wayanad, where residents, particularly tribal farmers who live close to forest, often risk encounters with wild elephants while carrying out their daily activities.