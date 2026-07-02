Tobacco imagery continues on World Cup celebration boards in Kasaragod
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Tobacco-related imagery is still being displayed on World Cup celebration flex boards across the district, despite a ban from the health department.
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Health authorities have explicitly prohibited the display of images that promote substance use in public areas.
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Residents are concerned about flex boards with such imagery appearing near schools and are calling for their voluntary removal to avoid legal action.
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Uppala: Despite a directive from the district health department banning tobacco-related imagery on World Cup celebration flex boards, such displays continue to appear in several parts of the district.
Health authorities have made it clear that images promoting substance use cannot be displayed in public spaces. However, even days after the directive, a flex board featuring such imagery still remains near AJI School in Parakkatte, Mangalpady panchayat.
Local residents have pointed out that the board's presence near a school, where hundreds of students pass daily, sends the wrong message.
They have urged those responsible for the board to set an example by removing it voluntarily before legal action is initiated.