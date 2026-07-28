Japanese carmaker Honda has launched its premium flagship SUV, the ZR-V, in India. Priced at ₹47.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the highly anticipated crossover arrives as a fully imported completely built unit (CBU) from Japan. Indian buyers have rushed to secure the premium vehicle, with Honda confirming that the first two import batches have already sold out, while bookings for the third batch are expected to open shortly.

Market positioning and rivals

The newly launched Honda ZR-V will lock horns with premium mid-size SUVs in India, such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tyron, and Volkswagen Tiguan. However, the ZR-V holds a major advantage as the only vehicle in this segment to feature advanced strong-hybrid technology, offering an appealing blend of executive luxury and exceptional fuel efficiency.

Powertrain, performance and mileage

Under the bonnet, the ZR-V houses a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, direct-injection Atkinson-cycle petrol engine coupled with twin electric motors. Together, the hybrid powertrain produces a combined 184 hp and 315 Nm of peak torque. Driving the front wheels via an e-CVT gearbox, the SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds. More importantly, it boasts an impressive class-leading fuel economy rating of 22.8 km/l, setting a new efficiency benchmark for premium crossovers.

Crossover design and styling

In a departure from the traditional boxy, upright SUV shape, Honda has styled the ZR-V with a sleeker, more aerodynamic crossover silhouette. The exterior features slim LED headlamps, sharp L-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs), a prominent front grille with vertical slats, and a sporty front bumper with functional air vents. The profile is highlighted by 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, whilst the rear features clean-looking clear-lens LED tail-lamps, a roof spoiler, dual exhaust tips, and the signature e:HEV badging. Customers can choose from four elegant exterior colour options: Twilight Mist Black Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl.

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Interior luxury and technology

Step inside, and you are welcomed by a premium, all-black cabin. The dashboard design is modern, highlighted by a stylish honeycomb-pattern metal grille that seamlessly conceals the air-conditioning vents. Cabin technology includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 10.25-inch fully digital driver display, complete with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Music lovers will also appreciate the high-end 12-speaker Bose premium audio system.

Comfort, convenience and safety features

Comfort features are plentiful, including an 8-way powered driver seat with memory function, a 4-way powered front passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and an electric tailgate with gesture-control opening. On the safety front, the ZR-V leaves no stone unturned. It comes equipped with a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS safety suite, eight airbags, a 360-degree camera system, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill-start and descent assist, and electronic traction control.