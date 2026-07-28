Idukki: An Anganwadi teacher in Idukki has been placed under suspension pending an inquiry into allegations of misconduct towards children and their parents. Jaya Vijayan, a teacher at the Anganwadi at Anjam Mile in Chakkupallam, has been suspended for three months as part of the disciplinary proceedings.

According to the complaint, the teacher allegedly asked children to leave the classroom following a dispute between them. She later summoned their parents and reportedly spoke to them in an inappropriate and disrespectful manner.

Following the complaint, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) visited the Anganwadi, met the parents and recorded their statements as part of a preliminary inquiry. After finding prima facie merit in the allegations, the authorities suspended Jayan. Officials said further action will be decided after the inquiry is completed.