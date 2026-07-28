Onam celebrations are no longer just about heavy silks and standard drapes. This year, the festive fashion landscape is undergoing a massive shift towards a concept best described as 'minimalistic luxury'. Festive buyers are prioritising a balance of effortless comfort and absolute elegance. To cater to this evolving taste, designers and boutiques have curated collections that marry heritage with contemporary aesthetics, offering an overwhelming variety of choices that easily outnumber the dishes on a traditional feast leaf.

A riot of colours and prints

While the classic off-white and gold remain eternal, this year's collections are bursting with lively shades, Madras cotton checks, and stripes in bold hues. Popular motifs include botanical designs, geometric patterns, floral arrangements, and delicate renderings of the traditional ten sacred flowers (Dasapushpam). From custom-stitched set-mundus to organza sarees, designer kurtas, handloom long frocks, and even kasavu-detailed bodycon dresses, there is something for everyone. Young girls are particularly favouring soft, sheer organza pattu pavadas that offer a modern twist on the classic ethnic skirt-and-blouse look.

Representative Image: AI generated

Feminine elegance: From sheer organza to fusion sarees

For those looking to move away from conventional drapes, the market is filled with Tussar tissue salwar materials and readymade sarees in unexpected shades like lavender, deep violet, and charcoal grey. Light, shimmering tissue and breathable Mulmul cotton sarees are seeing unprecedented demand. Shoppers wishing to stand out are choosing vibrant Tussar silk, Chanderi, and Banarasi fusion sarees with contrasting borders. Purists, however, can still find solace in exquisite, hand-woven Balaramapuram and Chendamangalam pure cotton kasavu sarees. Instead of elaborate, hand-painted murals, this season is all about clean, minimalist geometric borders.

Statement cuts and customized fits

Pre-draped kasavu sarees remain a top choice for hassle-free styling. They are being paired with show-stopping statement blouses made of Ajrakh, Ikat, Banarasi, Hakoba, or delicate lace. Half-sarees featuring modern floral and avian motifs alongside traditional borders are capturing the attention of the younger crowd. For a more casual yet elegant look, fusion silhouettes like kasavu-yoked Anarkalis, A-line kurtis, brocade blouses paired with kasavu palazzos, co-ord sets, and sweeping long dresses are dominating store displays. Rather than buying off-the-rack, many shoppers are visiting boutique houses to get their outfits custom-designed to perfection.

Representative Image: AI generated

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Contemporary statements for men and kids

The modern Malayali man is ready to make a statement this season. Fashion experts predict that pairing a traditional kasavu mundu featuring subtle floral borders with premium linen shirts in neutral or earthy tones will be the ultimate style statement. Young men are swapping out heavy jubbas for shorter, breathable kurtas featuring Ajrakh prints, or opting for lightweight kurtas in rich shades of olive green and maroon paired with readymade dhotis. For children, the focus is entirely on lightweight comfort. Boys look dapper in soft Ajrakh cotton kurtas and miniature kasavu mundus, while young girls are dressed in feather-light kasavu pattu pavadas or simple Hakoba-trimmed frocks.

Jewellery trends: Mixing classic gold with modern layers

Classic designs like the Palakka mala, Mullamottu mala, Kasu mala, Manga mala, and temple jewellery remain evergreen staples. However, multi-coloured layered necklaces are emerging as a major trend this year. Matte-finish antique gold jewellery and pearl-drop jhumkas are being paired beautifully with off-white garments. Meanwhile, teenagers are leaning towards a more boho-chic look, pairing their kasavu kurtas with oxidised silver chokers and statement earrings.

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Beat the heat: Why breathable fabrics reign supreme

With warmer weather expected, lightweight and breathable fabrics are the undisputed champions of the fashion calendar. Tissue cotton and shimmering Mulmul tissue sarees are leading the pack, offering a beautiful sheen without any of the heavy weight. Hand-painted or block-printed designs featuring lotus flowers, jasmine, foliage, and birds are bringing a touch of nature to sarees. To add a contrasting pop, designers are incorporating Rajasthani Sanganeri prints and Gujarati Ajrakh patterns into fusion ensembles. Beautiful, hand-embroidered Onathappan designs and mandala art on fabrics are also making a unique debut, ensuring this festive season is as vibrant as it is comfortable.