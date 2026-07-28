Kochi: A 23-year-old man was arrested by Ernakulam Central police for allegedly assaulting an on-duty traffic police officer in Kochi. The accused has been identified as Ajesh, a native of Kasaragod, who attacked traffic police Grade Assistant Sub-Inspector Uthamkumar (48) with his helmet during a road rage incident at the busy Pallimukku Junction on Monday evening. The dramatic altercation was captured on camera, and the video was widely shared on social media.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Monday while Uthamkumar of the Kochi City Traffic West Enforcement Unit was regulating traffic at the signal junction. According to the First Information Report registered at Ernakulam Central police station, Uthamkumar noticed a traffic bottleneck on the eastern side of the junction and found the accused, Ajesh, had parked his motorcycle across the road, blocking a van and arguing with its driver.

The police said the officer instructed Ajesh to move the motorcycle to the roadside to ease congestion. When the officer attempted to remove the motorcycle himself after the accused refused to comply, Ajesh allegedly attacked him.

The FIR states that Ajesh struck the officer on the head and face with his helmet, knocking him to the ground, and continued assaulting him by punching him in the face and chest. A video from the scene, captured by another motorist, showed the two grappling on the road for nearly a minute as bystanders shouted and watched the confrontation unfold.

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Uthamkumar sustained injuries to his knees, face and chest and was taken to Ernakulam General Hospital for treatment. His statement was later recorded by Ernakulam Central police.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging official duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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A police officer told Onmanorama that the accused would be produced before court after completion of remand procedures on Tuesday evening.

“He has been arrested. He hasn’t been remanded yet; preparations for remand are underway. He will be produced in court today,” the officer said.

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The official added that Ajesh appeared to be under the influence of alcohol during the incident. “He was a bit inebriated at that time. Even when brought to the station and at the hospital, he was a bit violent.”

The police are also examining whether to invoke drunk driving charges. “Currently, we are considering whether drunk driving needs to be added. As of now, sections have been applied only for attacking an officer on duty,” the officer said, adding that the existing charges are non-bailable.