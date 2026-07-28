Neelakurinji paints Gudalur blue, forest department steps in
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Access to reserve forests in Gudalur has been restricted by the Forest Department due to a surge in visitors attempting to see the rare Neelakurinji bloom, to prevent trespassing and potential threats from wild animals.
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Tourists can still view and photograph the Neelakurinji flowers in areas outside the protected reserve forests, with specific accessible locations mentioned like Soojimala, Pandiyar Hills, and Chandanamala.
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Visitors are cautioned against plucking or damaging the Neelakurinji flowers as it is an endangered species and tampering with it is a punishable offence.
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Gudalur: As the rare Neelakurinji bloom turns the hills of Gudalur into a sea of blue, the Forest Department has tightened curbs on unauthorised entry into reserve forests here.
The move comes in view of a sharp surge in visitors attempting to venture into reserve forests to witness the once-in-years floral spectacle. Although access to the reserve forest has been barred,tourists can still enjoy and photograph the Neelakurinji blooms in areas outside its protected limits.
At the same time, there are no restrictions on tourists in visiting locations such as Soojimala, the Pandiyar Hills and Chandanamala, where the flowers have carpeted vast stretches of the hillsides. Forest officials said this is the first time the region has witnessed such an extensive bloom.To prevent trespassing into the reserve forest, the Forest Department has deployed personnel at key entry points and along the forest fringes.
Officials said the restrictions were being imposed in view of the potential threat of wild animal attacks on visitors attempting to reach the flowering sites located close to the forest. They also cautioned tourists against plucking or damaging the flowers, pointing out that Neelakurinji is an endangered species and that tampering with the plants is a punishable offence.
Blanketing the hillsides and adjoining valleys in vibrant shades of blue, the rare Neelakurinji bloom has emerged as one of the season's most sought-after natural attractions.