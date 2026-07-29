Idukki: Cumbum MLA and TVK leader P L A Jaganath Mishra has sparked a controversy, claiming that sewage contamination in the Mullaperiyar waters was responsible for turning fruits and vegetables toxic in the neighbouring state.

The remarks were made on Tuesday while inaugurating the Cardamom Conclave organised by the Puliyanmala Planters' Club at Puliyanmala in Kattappana. Kerala Minister for Revenue A P Anil Kumar was among those present on the dais.

Mishra alleged that sewage from Kumily panchayat mixes with the drinking water flowing from the Mullaperiyar Dam and urged that the issue be addressed immediately. He claimed that fruits and vegetables cultivated using the contaminated water become poisonous and are then supplied back to Kerala.

He also said that Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Anand had raised the issue. Reiterating his demand for an early resolution to the Mullaperiyar issue, Mishra maintained that contamination of the water source was the reason agricultural produce grown with it had become unsafe.

Although several public representatives and political leaders were present at the function, none responded to Mishra's controversial remarks.