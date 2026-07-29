The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain and thundershowers across Kerala until August 4, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in several districts over the next few days. For Thursday, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur, warning of very heavy rainfall ranging from 12 cm to 20 cm within 24 hours.

In view of the weather warning, the Wayanad district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the district on Thursday. The holiday covers anganwadis, religious education classes, tuition centres, special classes and all educational institutions, including professional colleges. However, residential schools and residential colleges will function as usual, District Collector Meghashree D R said.

Orange alert in districts

July 30: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

July 31: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod

August 1: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam

Yellow alert in districts

July 30: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kasaragod

July 31: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

August 1: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

August 2: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

The IMD has also warned of squally weather, with winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, likely along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and over the Lakshadweep area until August 2. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period. Strong surface winds reaching 40-50 kmph are also likely across the state until August 2.

The weather agency cautioned that persistent rainfall could trigger waterlogging, poor visibility and traffic disruptions, especially in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines and disrupt road transport and electricity supply. Crops nearing harvest could also be affected.

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The IMD has further warned of the possibility of landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related incidents. Residents have been advised to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak or unstable structures, and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities.