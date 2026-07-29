The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved five major digital governance reforms aimed at accelerating project implementation, improving administrative efficiency and preventing financial losses caused by delays.

The reforms include the creation of an Asset Management Platform, PlanSpace 2 Register, a Registry of Government Institutions, a review and amendment of outdated laws, and process re-engineering.

A comprehensive Asset Management Platform will be developed to maintain digital records of all government-owned assets, including land, buildings, heritage structures, roads, bridges, vehicles and machinery.

Under the PlanSpace 2 Register, all capital projects across government departments will be geo-tagged and monitored through a GIS-based system. The upgraded platform will expand on the existing mechanism, which tracks around 2,000 projects, by incorporating additional details such as location coordinates and funding sources.

The government will also create a registry of 591 government institutions to identify organisations with overlapping functions or those that have become outdated, paving the way for possible mergers or restructuring. The state currently spends around ₹19,000 crore annually on salaries for employees in these institutions.

Highlighting the importance of data security, the Cabinet decided to give preference to state agencies while implementing the digital governance initiatives.

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To facilitate smoother execution of projects, the government will review and amend outdated and conflicting laws that create procedural bottlenecks.

As part of the process re-engineering initiative, administrative procedures in government offices will be streamlined to simplify public services and business-related transactions. Unnecessary verification stages and paper-based documentation in departments such as Finance, Law, Taxes, Industries, Revenue and Local Self-Government will be phased out as services are modernised.

The Cabinet also approved the formation of an Empowered Committee of Secretaries to oversee priority projects and strengthen coordination among government departments.