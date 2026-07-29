Wayanad: Heavy rainfall was reported in Wayanad's Meppadi panchayat from late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools in parts of the panchayat.

In view of the inclement weather, District Collector D R Meghashree declared a holiday for schools in Wards 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 of Meppadi panchayat.

Meppadi is among the landslide-prone regions of Wayanad and includes the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas, which witnessed one of Kerala's worst landslide disasters in July 2024. The district administration said the holiday was declared as a precautionary measure amid continuing heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Wayanad district on Wednesday. A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 11 cm within a 24-hour period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Wayanad, the IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.