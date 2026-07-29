Key events in Kerala today: Book launch, music festival, art exhibition on July 29
In Brief
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Multiple government departments and ministers are involved in various public events across Kerala on a given day, including inaugurations, book launches, and celebrations.
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Key events include the handover of appointment orders for Assistant Professors, a book launch on District Collectors' powers, and the inauguration of a Vigilance Commando Initiative project.
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A diverse range of activities are scheduled, from a media workshop on epidemic prevention and International Tiger Day celebrations to a Khadi Mela and a Taekwondo Championship.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Secretariat Durbar Hall: Handover of appointment orders to Assistant Professors in Government Law Colleges. Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Minister Roji M John. 11:00 am.
- Jawahar Sahakarana Bhavan: Book launch of ‘Powers and Functions of District Collectors’ authored by Dr D Sajith Babu, Special Secretary for General Education. Ministers N Shamsudheen, M. Liju. 4:00 pm.
- Sreekariyam Loyola School Auditorium: Inauguration of the Vigilance Commando Initiative project by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Minister Ramesh Chennithala, Actor Nivin Pauly. 11:00 am.
- Secretariat Durbar Hall: Media workshop on epidemic prevention. Minister K Muraleedharan. 2:00 pm.
- Museum Auditorium: Joint International Tiger Day celebration by the Forest and Museum Departments. Minister O J Janeesh. 3:00 pm.
- Karamana John Enoch College of Pharmacy: Inauguration of the handover of 100 beds and mattresses to government hospitals by the District Committee of the All Kerala Chemist and Druggist Association. Minister K. Muraleedharan. 10:00 am.
- Thycaud M. G. Radhakrishnan Square: M G Radhakrishnan Foundation's 86th birth anniversary celebration of M G Radhakrishnan. Minister C P John. 8:15 am.
- Palayam Public Library Auditorium: INTUC Headload Workers' District-level gathering. Minister Bindu Krishna. 10:30 am.
- Kanakakunnu Visvesvaraya Bhavan: Lecture program by the Institution of Engineers India. 5:45 pm.
- Thycaud PWD Rest House: Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Commission's Adalat (Grievance Redressal Camp). 10:30 am.
- Museum Auditorium: Inauguration of the newly installed lift and ramp at the Museum Auditorium, as part of the 100-day action plan. Minister O J Janeesh. 4:00 pm.
- Press Club PCS Hall: Seminar by the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial National Centre for Education and Research. Minister Anoop Jacob. 3:30 pm.
- Putharikandam Maidan: Inauguration of the Niraputhari Harvest Festival. Minister K Muraleedharan. 10:30 am.
- Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, East Nada: Niraputhari 'Katta' (Sheaf of Paddy) handover ceremony. 3:30 pm.
- Kowdiar Imperial Kitchen Stanlite Banquet Hall: Book launch of ‘Whisper of Everyday Things’ by Dr Reshma Elizabeth Thomas. 5:30 pm.
- Statue Thainad Hall: Book launch of ‘Kanal’ by Sulaiman Vizhinjam. 4:00 pm.
- Mar Ivanios College, Mar Gregorios Hall: Thanal Kootam Society for Cultural Heritage's anniversary of the Battle of Kulachal victory and historical awareness seminar. 9:30 am.
- Palayam LMS Compound: Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board's Onam Khadi Mela. 10:00 am.
- Chala Sabhavathi Kovil: Navarasam Sangeetha Sabha's Sangeetharchana (Musical Offering). 6:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Baselius College: Quiz and Digital Poster Making Competition for Higher Secondary students in the district. 9:00 am.
- Chingavanam St. Mary's Salem Knanaya Church: Marian Retreat. 10:00 am.
- Puthuppally St. George Orthodox Valiyapally, Parakkalkadavu Kurishinthotty: Evening Prayer (Sandhyanamaskaram). 6:15 pm.
Kochi
- Ravipuram Sarada Math: Guru Purnima Pujas, Lecture, and Devotional Songs. 6:30 am.
- Govt. Teachers Training Institute, Edappally: Vidyodaya Drishyabheri Theater on Wheels presents Tagore's ‘Tota Kahini’ play in Malayalam. 10:30 am.
- Durbar Hall: ‘Kainila’ Art Exhibition. 11:00 am.
- Theosophical Society, Pallimukku: Guru Purnima message and discussion on J. Krishnamurti. 4:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Assisiya Convention Centre: M G Radhakrishnan Foundation's ‘Ghanashyama Sandhya’ Music Festival, featuring M G Sreekumar. 6:00 pm.
- Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Commemoration of Vempati Chinna Satyam. 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Kakodi Ottathengu Veda Mahamandiram: Guru Purnima Celebration by Kashyapa Veda Research Foundation. 9:30 am.
- Indoor Stadium: Inauguration of the State Taekwondo Championship, organised jointly with the State Taekwondo Association as part of BSF's 50th Anniversary. BSF DIG S. Ganesh. 11:00 am.
- Town Hall: Commemoration of Chekannur Maulavi and Anti-Religious Terrorism Day observance, organised by the Quran Sunnath Society. 3:00 pm.
- Athanikkal Sree Narayana Guruvarashramam: Vyasa Purnima Deepa Yajna (Lamp Offering Ritual) by the Akhil Viswa Gayatri Parivar Kerala District Committee. 3:00 pm.
- Poothoor UP School: Taj Commemoration meeting organised by the Purogamana Kala Sahithya Sangham. Inaugurated by Gayathri Varsha. 5:00 pm.
- Gandhian Studies Centre: Commemoration of former Corporation Mayor C. Muhassin. Inaugurated by former Mayor Beena Philip. 5:00 pm.
- Tali Jubilee Hall: Mohammed Rafi Foundation's ‘Rafi Night’. Inaugurated by MLA P A Mohammed Riyas. 6:00 pm.
- Vedi Auditorium: Warmukil Foundation's Johnson Master Tribute. Homage to Hakeem Pulpattayil and Nidheesh Karthik. 6:00 pm.
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