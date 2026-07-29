Anyone who has watched the chilling CCTV footage of the recent bus accident at Kuttippuram will need no further convincing about the hazards of wet-weather driving. The incident on the national highway, where a speeding private bus lost control, skidded, smashed into a road divider, and flipped upside down, is a terrifying example of what happens when excessive speed meets rain-slicked asphalt. The crash resulted in one death and left 26 others injured, prompting a critical conversation on road safety during the monsoon season.

Speed, unequal braking, and structural failure

Eyewitnesses and passengers have confirmed that the bus was travelling at an excessive speed. The driver, Shabeer, 40, who sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur, has been booked by the Kuttippuram police for reckless driving endangering human lives. Interestingly, while the 2016-model bus was equipped with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), tyre skid marks were visible on only one side of the road. Road safety experts suggest this indicates a potential ABS failure; with the left tyres braking more aggressively than the right, the vehicle likely spun out of control. The sheer force of the impact when it hit the divider severed the bus body from its chassis, underscoring the severity of the speed involved. The Motor Vehicles Department has launched an investigation, though the lack of an active GPS tracking system on the bus has made it difficult to pinpoint the exact speed at the moment of the crash.

Understanding hydroplaning: The silent threat

An essential concept for every motorist during the monsoon is hydroplaning, or aquaplaning. When a vehicle drives over water-logged roads, tyres must disperse water through their tread grooves to maintain direct contact with the tarmac. However, if the vehicle’s speed is too high, the tyres cannot pump out the water fast enough. A thin layer of water builds up beneath the tyres, lifting them off the road surface. Once contact is lost, steering, braking, and accelerating become completely useless, leaving the driver a mere passenger in a sliding vehicle. While experts note that hydroplaning was unlikely to be the primary cause in the Kuttippuram crash—given that the heavy weight of a bus reduces this risk and there was no standing water—it remains an incredibly dangerous hazard for smaller vehicles with worn-out tyres or incorrect tyre pressure.

The notorious Kuttippuram railway bridge blackspot

The site of the accident, near the Kuttippuram railway overbridge, has long been a notorious blackspot on the national highway. Just in the first week of July, eight separate accidents occurred at this very spot, whilst a massive 15-vehicle pile-up took place here a few months ago. The topography of the area heavily contributes to the hazard. Vehicles travelling from Kozhikode descend a steep slope and immediately enter the narrow railway overbridge. To make matters worse, an entry point merging traffic onto the national highway is located right at this bottleneck, forcing merging vehicles and fast-moving downhill traffic to compete for space.

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A call for immediate engineering reforms

Local residents and road safety advocates have intensified their demands for immediate safety interventions. Key proposals include shifting the highway entry point to a safer location and redesigning the road geometry to reduce the slope's hazard. Furthermore, the installation of prominent warning signs before the descent, rumble strips to force drivers to slow down, and high-friction anti-skid road surfacing are critical steps required to prevent future tragedies on this perilous stretch of road.