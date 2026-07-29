Idukki: Traffic restrictions have been imposed near the CSI Church in Munnar along the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway following an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Idukki district, District Collector Dr Dineshan Cheruvatt has said.

The restrictions have been imposed in view of the orange alert for July 29, July 31 and August 1. The Collector said the decision was taken considering the road cracks detected earlier in the area and the recent landslide near the Head Works Dam.

Traffic near the Head Works Dam, where the landslide occurred, has been restricted to a single lane. Police and Motor Vehicles Department officials have been deployed to regulate traffic and ensure public safety.

The District Collector warned that stretches of the National Highway where construction work is underway face a high risk of landslides due to the continuing heavy rain. Motorists have been advised to avoid the route as far as possible until weather conditions improve.

The Collector added that normal traffic would be restored once the IMD revises its weather warning and conditions become safe for travel.