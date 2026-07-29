When Suzuki first introduced the Burgman Street to India in 2018, many were skeptical about its large, maxi-scooter proportions and whether Indian buyers would accept it. Suzuki quietly let the product speak for itself, and over the next eight years, it went on to build a loyal fanbase of over 1.1 million riders without any aggressive celebrity endorsements. Now, the second-generation model has arrived, and demand is already soaring, with units reportedly flying off showroom floors.

Sleeker styling with a premium touch

While the older model had a decidedly beefy, almost bullish stance, the new-generation Burgman Street has been sculpted to look significantly sleeker and more proportional. Sharing its underpinnings with its popular sibling, the Suzuki Access 125, this maxi-scooter boasts a design that appeals to riders across all age groups and demographics. Up front, the nose is cleaner, doing away with the slightly bulky elements of its predecessor, and features a prominent split-LED headlight setup at the centre. The top-tier variant sets itself apart with premium dual-tone colour schemes, while the mid and base trims feature solid shades. Rounding off the premium visual package are a dark smoked windscreen, elegant metallic badging, and an integrated LED tail-lamp cluster.

Packed with modern technology

Step up to the top-tier variant and you are greeted by a fully digital 4.5-inch TFT LCD console complete with Suzuki Ride Connect smartphone connectivity. This model also introduces a keyless smart ignition system featuring a 'Find My Scooter' function, waterproof switches, and Suzuki's hassle-free Easy Start system. For added reassurance, Suzuki has provided an emergency physical key hidden near the front storage compartment to open the under-seat storage if the keyless fob ever runs out of battery. Practicality remains top-notch with a covered front glovebox housing a USB charging socket, convenient luggage hooks, and a spacious floorboard that lets you stretch your legs out on long cruises.

Enhanced convenience and ergonomics

The second-generation Burgman Street features a reworked seat that has been lowered slightly to 775 mm (down from 780 mm), making it far more accessible and comfortable. Underneath this wide, stepped saddle is a generous 24.6-litre boot that easily accommodates a full-face helmet. Fueling up has also been simplified with a multi-function ignition switch that releases the 5.5-litre fuel tank lid with a turn to the right and opens the seat with a turn to the left. The scooter rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres on both ends, offering a confident road presence.

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Punchy performance and road manners

At its heart is the tried-and-tested 124 cc SEP engine shared with the Access 125, delivering 8.3 hp (6.2 kW) and an improved torque output of 10.2 Nm (up from 9.2 Nm). Mated to a smooth CVT gearbox and weighing in at a light 115 kg, the Burgman Street delivers instantaneous throttle response with zero engine lag. It glides over potholed roads effortlessly with a firm yet comfortable ride, assisted by its 160 mm ground clearance. Brakes are handled by a reliable front disc and rear drum setup, and the exhaust note now carries a much deeper, more satisfying rumble.

Pricing and final verdict

The second-generation Suzuki Burgman Street is priced at ₹1,18,372 for the range-topping TFT Connect Edition, while the standard Ride Connect Edition is available at ₹1,07,095 (both prices ex-showroom, Kochi). If you are looking for a premium commuter that makes a strong style statement, the Burgman Street is an unmatched option. In the 125 cc premium segment, it has effectively created its own class, comfortably out-styling the competition without any direct rivals in its displacement category.