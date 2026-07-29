Kozhikode: A 19-year-old youth was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, allegedly after trespassing into the bedroom of a minor girl at midnight here. At least three of his friends were arrested on charges of 'forcibly rescuing' him.

The accused, identified as Mishbahul (19), a native of Valliyad in Adivaram, was allegedly found inside the girl's room by her family after they woke up on hearing her cries. The family locked him inside the room to prevent his escape.

According to police, the accused then contacted his friends by phone from inside the room. Soon after, a group of youngsters arrived at the house, assaulted the family members, vandalised the property, and forcibly rescued Mishbahul before fleeing the spot.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning within the limits of the Thamarassery Police Station.

Based on a complaint filed by the family, police registered another case against seven persons on charges including assault, attacking women, and damaging property.

Police arrested Ashmil (19), Shihas (19), and Ashik (19), all natives of Mayilallampara, in connection with the attack. Another minor boy has also been taken into custody, and proceedings have been initiated against him under the Juvenile Justice Act.