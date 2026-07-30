The dynamic fashion landscape is shaped not just by the celebrities and models who wear the trends, but by the creative minds working tirelessly behind the scenes. Carving a distinct niche for herself on this global stage is Kochi-born stylist Bindhya Nelson. From styling cricketing icon Sanju Samson and Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to orchestrating high-profile campaigns for global giants like Puma and Dubai Tourism, Bindhya has spent the last 14 years establishing herself as a leading international fashion and costume stylist in Dubai.

An alumna of Assumption College, Changanassery, Bindhya was recently honoured with the Distinguished Alumna Award by her alma mater. Here, she shares her inspiring journey, from her humble beginnings to crafting some of the most talked-about celebrity makeovers.

Bindhya Nelson. Photo: Jithin Joel Harim

From local tailor shop to the global stage

My introduction to fashion began with the leftover fabric scraps at a local tailor shop. As a child, I used to accompany my mother to pick up our stitched clothes, and those colourful offcuts sparked my imagination. By the time I reached high school, I was spending hours at internet cafes, researching global fashion design and trying to understand this evolving industry. This passion led me to pursue a degree in Fashion Technology at Assumption College. I took an education loan to fund my studies, which I proudly paid off with my first job. To further refine my skills, I completed a diploma in fashion styling in Mumbai in 2019. Eventually, I saved enough to secure my own visa and move to Dubai. The initial years were challenging-I spent two years working unpaid alongside senior stylists just to understand the pulse of the international fashion scene. The unwavering support of my family was my anchor during those gruelling years.

Styling global icons and international brands

Over the years, I have had the privilege of styling not just prominent celebrities but also international models and public figures. My portfolio includes extensive advertising work and collaborations with global powerhouses such as Dubai Tourism, Puma, Wonto, and Ajmal Perfumes. Every project requires a unique visual language, and translating a brand's vision into a cohesive look is incredibly rewarding.

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Nivin Pauly’s viral makeover in Habibi Drip

One of my most talked-about recent projects was styling Nivin Pauly for his viral music video 'Habibi Drip'. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with audiences loving his striking, unconventional look. Most of the shoot took place in the desert under challenging conditions, but crafting that distinct, edgy persona for him was a highly gratifying experience.

Opportunities and survival in the fashion industry

The fashion industry is bursting with opportunities, but it demands genuine talent, acute observation, and infinite patience. It is an industry where trends change overnight, in fact, the fashion world is always the first to register global shifts. To succeed, one must remain constantly updated, anticipate transitions, and, most importantly, love the process.