Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-634 result today 30/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PW 725644 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has released the results for the Karunya Plus KN-634 lottery draw, held on Thursday at 3 pm in Thiruvananthapuram.
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The top prize is ₹1 crore before a 30% tax deduction, with subsequent prizes of ₹30 lakh and ₹5 lakh.
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Winners must verify their tickets against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit claims within 30 days of the draw date, providing valid identification and surrendering their tickets appropriately for prizes above a certain value.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-634 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – PW 725644
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PO 827524
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PW 372205
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0804, 1221, 1545, 1677, 1940, 3357, 3774, 4633, 5149, 5309, 5629, 5650, 6719, 6745, 7164, 8482, 8658, 8725, 8761
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
2228, 2964, 3370, 4244, 5563, 9089
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0432, 0462, 0575, 0577, 1253, 1340, 2044, 2280, 3552, 3569, 3581, 4190, 4512, 4596, 4844, 5013, 5770, 6129, 6549, 7653, 7704, 8425, 9086, 9684, 9860
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0036, 0093, 0299, 0376, 0429, 0490, 0778, 0803, 1008, 1071, 1160, 1357, 2761, 2788, 3011, 3331, 3679, 3693, 3867, 3987, 4020, 4040, 4135, 4139, 4198, 4320, 4409, 4615, 4618, 4973, 5007, 5217, 5269, 5412, 5509, 5556, 5737, 5748, 5753, 5845, 5966, 5969, 6047, 6076, 6082, 6120, 6185, 6246, 6310, 6348, 6374, 6473, 6487, 6498, 6661, 6748, 7474, 7725, 7807, 7899, 7902, 7981, 8058, 8321, 8353, 8384, 8483, 8628, 8823, 8843, 9200, 9229, 9413, 9541, 9619, 9964
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)
0032, 0074, 0094, 0113, 0213, 0418, 0570, 0707, 0817, 1017, 1053, 1137, 1234, 1595, 1754, 1767, 1773, 2027, 2138, 2270, 2297, 2301, 2332, 2354, 2450, 2543, 2651, 2707, 3497, 3515, 3549, 3795, 3815, 3851, 3868, 3956, 4006, 4086, 4155, 4293, 4332, 4339, 4548, 4679, 4681, 4729, 4825, 5042, 5114, 5417, 5512, 5841, 5910, 6024, 6042, 6366, 6398, 6469, 6587, 6610, 6844, 6981, 7070, 7099, 7104, 7673, 8035, 8250, 8400, 8743, 8804, 8816, 8849, 8860, 8882, 9158, 9394, 9493, 9509, 9596, 9759, 9838, 9848, 9882
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Ninth prize: ₹100 (156)
0033, 0035, 0043, 0208, 0217, 0280, 0557, 0624, 0644, 0760, 0859, 0886, 0924, 0978, 1055, 1208, 1307, 1349, 1379, 1426, 1681, 1696, 1733, 1832, 1931, 2069, 2104, 2123, 2149, 2201, 2236, 2269, 2357, 2375, 2379, 2396, 2464, 2476, 2522, 2549, 2621, 2795, 2818, 2841, 2862, 2891, 2893, 2907, 2932, 2998, 3030, 3076, 3111, 3161, 3257, 3285, 3344, 3361, 3477, 3690, 3739, 3816, 3954, 3983, 4114, 4214, 4344, 4403, 4431, 4438, 4450, 4612, 4785, 4803, 4955, 4976, 5023, 5029, 5106, 5146, 5150, 5194, 5277, 5294, 5372, 5444, 5469, 5574, 5606, 5625, 5652, 5691, 5854, 5860, 5868, 5914, 6023, 6027, 6074, 6113, 6223, 6286, 6430, 6443, 6653, 6727, 6739, 6746, 6789, 6818, 6875, 6893, 6894, 6898, 6978, 7157, 7193, 7294, 7328, 7515, 7565, 7650, 7662, 7665, 7729, 7912, 7918, 7928, 7997, 8015, 8027, 8036, 8172, 8180, 8331, 8456, 8474, 8500, 8753, 9013, 9023, 9120, 9167, 9170, 9219, 9311, 9348, 9438, 9500, 9557, 9599, 9804, 9887, 9894, 9899, 9961
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Dhanalekshmi DL-63 result 29/07/2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.