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Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for 11 districts on Friday.

Anticipating heavy rain and possible widespread damage, the district collectors of Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kasaragod have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in their respective districts on Friday.

The holiday applies to all educational institutions, including anganwadis, religious study centres, tuition centres, special classes and professional colleges. However, it does not apply to residential schools and colleges.

There will not be any change in previously scheduled examinations or interviews. 

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The IMD has issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragode. A yellow alert has been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

A yellow alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm within 24 hours, while an orange alert indicates the likelihood of very heavy rainfall between 12 cm and 20 cm during the same period.

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