The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of an active spell of monsoon rain in Kerala, forecasting widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state until August 4. Extremely wet conditions are expected in parts of north Kerala, with Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur placed under an orange alert for Thursday. The alert signifies the likelihood of very heavy rainfall of 12 cm to 20 cm within a 24-hour period.

With heavy rain expected, the Wayanad district administration has announced a holiday for educational institutions on Thursday as a precautionary measure. The order covers schools, professional colleges, anganwadis, tuition centres, special classes and religious education institutions. Residential schools and residential colleges, however, will remain open, District Collector Meghashree D R said.

Orange alert in districts

July 30: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

July 31: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod

August 1: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam

Yellow alert in districts

July 30: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kasaragod

July 31: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

August 1: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

August 2: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

The IMD has also warned of squally weather, with winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, likely along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and over the Lakshadweep area until August 2. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period. Strong surface winds reaching 40-50 kmph are also likely across the state until August 2.

The weather agency cautioned that persistent rainfall could trigger waterlogging, poor visibility and traffic disruptions, especially in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines and disrupt road transport and electricity supply. Crops nearing harvest could also be affected.

The IMD has further warned of the possibility of landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related incidents. Residents have been advised to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak or unstable structures, and follow safety advisories issued by local authorities.