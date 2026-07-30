Key events in Kerala today: Book launch, painting exhibition, khadi fair on July 30
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
×
-
A series of events are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including museum inaugurations, book launches, and charitable camps.
-
-
Several dignitaries, such as MLAs and Ministers, are expected to attend and inaugurate various events, including a free eye check-up camp and a reception for people's representatives.
-
-
Specific events include a commemoration of K G Parameswaran Nair, a Malayalam language and literary forum book launch, and a painting exhibition titled 'They Came, Crossing Land and Sea'.
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram
- Near Ullur Medical College: Inauguration of Artist Sivaraman's Museum of Medical Archives by V. Muraleedharan MLA. 12:00 am
- Press Club TNG Hall: Commemoration of K G Parameswaran Nair by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. 12:00 am
- Press Club PCS Hall: Ezhuthupura Malayalam Language and Literary Forum book launch. T P Sasthamangalam, Dr C Udayakala. 3:00 am
- Kumarapuram Divyaprabha Eye Hospital: Free eye check-up camp by V Muraleedharan MLA. 9:00 am
- Press Club Hall: Vakkam Khader Birth Anniversary hosted by Vakkam Khader National Foundation. Minister K. Muraleedharan. 4:00 am
- Poojappura Chithira Thirunal Auditorium: Reception for people's representatives organised by 'Paattinte Koottukaar' (Friends of Music), and inauguration of the Mohammed Rafi Foundation. Ministers C P John, K. Muraleedharan. 5:00 am
- Peroorkada Kunnumppuram Chamundi Devi Temple: Re-consecration of Chamundi Devi and sub-deities, along with idol consecration. 9:00 am
- Venganoor VPS Malankara HSS: Valedictory of the State Residential Camp (Aikya 2026) for Student Police Cadets (SPC). Minister Ramesh Chennithala. 4:00 am
Kochi
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Center: Book launch of 'Paaruttiyavar' by Manmadhan Vijayan Nair at 5:30 am, followed by a musical tribute (Gaananjali) at 6:30 am.
- Kalady St. George Parish Hall: Kalady Merchants Association General Body Meeting. 6:45 am.
- Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Painting exhibition titled 'They Came, Crossing Land and Sea'. 11:00 am.
- Perumbavoor FASS Auditorium: K. Kuriakose Commemoration Meeting and distribution of educational materials, organised by the Hotel and Restaurant Association Perumbavoor Unit. 4:00 am.
Kozhikode
- Malaparamba Kasparov Chess Academy: District Under-9 Open and Girls Selection Chess Championship, organised by the Chess Association. 9:00 am.
- Mittayi Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Khadi Summer Cool Mela 2026. 10:00 am.
- Govindapuram Library: 'Vayanakkalari 2026' (Reading Workshop) and Balavedi Vacation Camp. 10:00 am.
- Sports Council Hall: Book launch of 'Santhushta Veedakam' by trainer Raihana Beegam, attended by M P Abdussamad Samadani MP. 3:30 am.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.