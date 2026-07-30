An era in Kerala's local governance has officially drawn to a close as Sosamma, the state's last surviving cattle pound keeper, retires from her post at the Vattamkulam Panchayat. Her retirement marks the final chapter of a traditional public service role that has slowly faded into history.

A forgotten public service

Decades ago, local self-government institutions across Kerala maintained a dedicated post known as the 'pound keeper' (locally known as the ala sookshippukari). These officers were responsible for rounding up stray cattle that caused public nuisance, securing them in a designated municipal pound near the panchayat office, and caring for them. The animals were fed and watered until their owners claimed them after paying a fine. If unclaimed, the cattle were auctioned off to raise funds for the local treasury. Over time, modern waste management and animal control policies made the role redundant, leading the government to scrap the post entirely.

Three decades of dedication

Hailing from Ancheri in Kuttanellur, Thrissur, Sosamma (affectionately known as Lissy) joined the service in 1996. Her first posting was at Vattamkulam, where she continued to work diligently for nearly thirty years. As she was among the last batch of recruits before the post was officially abolished, her peers retired one by one over the years, leaving her as the sole remaining pound keeper in the entire state of Kerala.

Following the phasing out of the cattle pound system, Sosamma did not sit idle. She transitioned to assisting with various administrative and community tasks within the panchayat office, remaining an indispensable part of the local administration. The physical cattle pound itself, located near the local veterinary hospital, was demolished six years ago to make way for a Kudumbashree self-help group outlet and an anganwadi.

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Having spent thirty years as a familiar and reassuring presence in Vattamkulam, Sosamma is deeply loved by both colleagues and local residents. To honour her historic service and bid her a fond farewell, the Vattamkulam Panchayat governing body and her fellow staff members organised a special send-off ceremony to mark her final day in office.