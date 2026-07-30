Kundara: A spate of thefts targeting wayside chapels has unsettled parts of Kollam district, with burglars breaking open offering boxes at three locations in Kundara and Nallila over the past two days and making away with cash.

The first theft came to light on July 28 at the roadside shrine of the St. George Orthodox Church at Edavattom along the Kottarakkara–Theni National Highway. The burglars smashed the glass enclosure, forced open the offering box and decamped with around Rs.8,000. They also attempted to tamper with the offering box inside the church but failed. A forensic team from Kottarakkara later examined the scene and collected evidence.

The thefts at roadside chapels attached to the St. George Jacobite Syrian Church at Nallila and the St. Thomas Orthodox Valiyapally at Kundara came to light on Wednesday. Church authorities said around Rs.10,000 was stolen after burglars smashed open the offering box at the Mulavana chapel of the St. Thomas Orthodox Valiyapally. Kundara police inspected the scene, while a forensic team collected evidence on Thursday.

Another theft was reported from the Plamoodu chapel under the St. George Jacobite Syrian Church at Nallila. Burglars also broke open the locks of two more shrines belonging to Bethel Church at Nallila but failed to tamper with the offering boxes. Kannanalloor police have launched an investigation.

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Isolated shrines emerge as soft targets

After a lull, thefts targeting offering boxes at places of worship have resurfaced across Kollam district. While investigators suspect the involvement of a few history-sheeters recently released from prison, police have also received intelligence indicating that local offenders are increasingly adopting the same modus operandi.

Police recently arrested a group of local youths for breaking open the offering box of a Devi temple at Mayyanad under the Eravipuram police station limits to buy narcotics. Similar thefts were reported from temples in the Pooyappally and Anchal areas in March and June this year. One of the accused in those cases was arrested and remains in jail.

According to police, the burglars primarily target isolated places of worship located away from the roadside, as well as offering boxes installed at easily accessible roadside shrines. The burglars usually arrive on two-wheelers under the cover of darkness, survey the area and return later to strike. The decline in night patrols around places of worship, once a routine practice, has also contributed to the increase in such thefts.

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Kareepra on edge as thefts continue unabated

Meanwhile, the wave of thefts targeting places of worship has spread to Kareepra, where six thefts and attempted burglaries have been reported over the past two months. With the culprits yet to be traced, residents fear the crime spree is far from over.

The series began about two months ago when burglars broke open the offering boxes at the Mannara Appooppankavu Temple at Vakkanad, the Panamoodu Siva Temple and the Gurusikaman Temple at Madanthakkodu, making away with the cash.

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The latest incidents occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, when burglars attempted to break into the Vakkanad Post Office, a roadside Christian shrine at Athmavu Mukku and a nearby commercial establishment Although the burglars failed to steal any cash, they caused extensive damage, breaking the post office's main door into pieces to gain entry. .. At the roadside shrine, they broke the outer lock but failed to force open the inner one, abandoning the attempt before they could gain access.