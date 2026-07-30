Free public Wi-Fi at airports, railway stations, and coffee shops is incredibly convenient, but it also opens the door to significant security risks. Open networks are prime hunting grounds for cyber criminals looking to intercept passwords, personal files, and financial details.

Avoid sensitive transactions on the go

When connected to a public network, it is best to completely avoid online banking, shopping, or logging into sensitive accounts. If a hacker has compromised the network, they can easily spy on your online activity and harvest your credentials.

Always use a virtual private network

A VPN is your strongest line of defence on public Wi-Fi. A VPN encrypts all the data travelling to and from your device, ensuring that even if someone manages to intercept your traffic, they will only see unreadable code.

Adjust your device settings for safety

Turn off the automatic connection feature on your smartphone or laptop. If this option is left enabled, your device will constantly seek and connect to open networks without your active consent. Remember to switch off your Wi-Fi entirely when it is not in use to minimise exposure.

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Keep your system up to date

Regularly updating your operating system and applications is crucial for digital safety. Manufacturers frequently release software patches that fix newly discovered security vulnerabilities, making it much harder for cyber criminals to compromise your device. Implementing these simple precautions will keep your private data secure and give you peace of mind.