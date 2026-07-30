Many parents believe that they must have an instant answer to every single question their child asks. There is an unspoken pressure to maintain the image of the 'all-knowing parent' who never falters. To keep up this façade, parents often find themselves redirecting the conversation, bluffing, or making up a half-truth when hit with a query they cannot answer. However, there is absolutely no need to undergo this stress; admitting you do not know the answer is actually far more beneficial.

One phrase, three powerful lessons

Children are naturally curious creatures with a bottomless pit of questions. From the colour of the sky to what happened to the dinosaurs, their minds are constantly seeking to understand the world. When you do not have the answer, resist the urge to change the subject. Instead, try saying, 'I do not actually know, but let us find out together.' This simple response teaches your child three invaluable lessons: first, that not knowing everything is completely natural; second, that learning is a lifelong journey; and third, that having a doubt should always spark an active search for truth.

Teaching kids how to think

In the digital age, factual information is easily accessible. Anyone with a smartphone can find an answer in a matter of seconds. Therefore, the goal of modern parenting should not be to act as a human search engine. Instead, it is about teaching children how to think critically. By researching questions together, you help them understand how to verify information, assess what is true, and sustain their innate curiosity. They learn how to learn, which is the most critical survival skill for the future.

You do not need to be a walking encyclopedia to be an excellent parent. Allow your children to see you as someone who is still growing and learning every day. While an all-knowing parent might raise a knowledgeable child, a parent who searches for answers alongside their child will raise a lifelong lover of learning.