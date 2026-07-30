The city police probing the loan app fraud brought one of the accused, Rana Maheshbahi Parth, from Ahmedabad to Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. He is the second accused in the case. Parth had escaped from Thiruvananthapuram following the arrest of the other accused. He was detained at Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday, and a team from Thiruvananthapuram went to Gujarat and recorded the arrest.

The police have issued look-out notices for two other accused - Akash Deep Chaudhari and Rahul, who hail from Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh. According to police officials associated with the probe, Akash is the kingpin. Many of the accused hail from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The police have named 13 persons in the First Information Report. Rahul, who is wanted, is the 13th accused in the case. The police are probing if the gang had been wanted in similar cases registered in other states.

They have been slapped with charges of criminal conspiracy, extortion, forgery, abettment, cheating and under the relevant provisions of the IT Act. The police have found out that they ran the call centre without any valid licence or authorisation certificate at a building at Pongumoodu. The centre was named Sreedhar Coinvotech Limited.

According to the police, they obtained the account details of US residents who logged into a loan application named Lendjet. They targeted the victims and communicated with them via voice over internet protocol and used a desktop softphone (a program that converts the screen into a virtual telephone).

The accused forged documents to spook the victims and collected their social security details and numbers to earn late payment charges and processing fees. "The real extent of the scam will be known only after results of the forensic analysis of their computers and mobile phones," a police official said.