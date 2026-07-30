The Kazhakuttam police have booked two men for allegedly making sexually coloured remarks at a woman techie following a road dispute at Chenkottukonam in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused are also alleged to have assaulted the woman's husband, the residents' association president, and another association member.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on July 22, when the accused, Vijayakumar and another identifiable person, confronted the woman, who lives nearby, over an earlier dispute regarding the tarring of a private road owned by Vijayakumar.

"We had initially held talks with the former MLA to facilitate the handover and tarring of the private road. After the elections, we approached the new MLA," the woman's friend, who lives in the area, told Onmanorama.

"My friend and her husband were returning from a meeting to discuss the issue when the accused stopped their two-wheeler and made the explicit remarks," she said.

According to the FIR, the accused made sexually coloured remarks while referring to the MLAs. They allegedly grabbed the woman's hand, twisted it, and made gestures with sexual undertones.

Prompted by the misconduct, residents' association president Shyamsundar intervened to defuse the situation. However, his intervention angered the accused, who then made sexually coloured remarks involving Shyamsundar's wife and trespassed onto his property.

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Vijayakumar then injured Shyamsundar by striking him on the nose with a stone. Meanwhile, the second accused assaulted the woman's husband and residents' association member Rishikesh.

Following the incident, the Kazhakuttam police registered a case against the two under Sections 296(b) (Obscene acts and songs), 329 (Criminal trespass and house-trespass) , 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 111(1) (Organised crime), 79 (Insulting the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (Common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.