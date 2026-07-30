Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Idukki: A 23-year-old man convicted in a case involving the sexual assault of a minor girl has been sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹50,000. If he fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo an additional year of rigorous imprisonment.

The Kattappana POCSO Court sentenced Aromal (23), a native of Adimakkal, Chakkukulam Padi, Koottar. The incident occurred in 2023.

According to the prosecution, the accused, who was a friend of the survivor, trespassed into her house and sexually assaulted her after promising to marry her.

Adv Susmitha John appeared for the prosecution. The investigation was conducted and the charge sheet was filed by Jerlin V Scaria, the then Nedumkandam SHO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.