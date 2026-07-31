Mankada: For these young voters, the path to the ballot box came not through sight, but through sound.

With the help of a specially designed EVM, visually impaired students of the Kerala Blind School at Vallikkappatta cast their votes independently, marking Kerala’s first school election conducted using an accessible voting system.

The innovative system enabled students to exercise their choice without assistance, while also highlighting how technology can help remove barriers and create equal opportunities for people with visual disabilities.

The EVM used for the election was developed with software created by Hamsa Jaisal of Parappanangadi, a fully visually impaired teacher and student of the school. Designed specifically for visually impaired voters, the system used a screen reader to announce the names and symbols of candidates.

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Students could then select their preferred candidate and press the enter button to cast their vote. A beep sound confirmed that each vote had been successfully recorded. Except for applying indelible ink on their fingers, visually impaired students themselves handled various stages of the polling process.

The election was organised by the school’s Social Science Club, with club convenor U K Aboobacker overseeing the proceedings.

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After the votes were counted, Siya Fathima Parambil was elected school leader, while P Fasa Fathima became deputy leader. Fathima Riya was chosen as education convenor and Shivanya as joint convenor.

The successful conduct of the election showcased the potential of accessible technology in empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring their equal participation in democratic processes.