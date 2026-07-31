Kanhangad: A 20-year-old woman born with severe disabilities linked to endosulfan exposure died while undergoing treatment on Friday.

Sania, a native of Kallooravi in Kanhangad, is the second endosulfan-affected person in Kasaragod district to die within a span of eight days.

Sania's health condition worsened, and she was initially taken to the District Hospital. She was later referred to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram, where she died during treatment, said social activist Ambalathara Kunhikrishnan.

Sania was included in the government's list of endosulfan survivors. Born with multiple disabilities, she was unable to walk or speak and had spent her entire life under the care of her family. She was the daughter of the late Mohanan and Geetha. She is survived by her sister Neethu.

The death comes just over a week after the passing of another endosulfan survivor, Uddesh Kumar (35) of Cherladukka in Chengala panchayat, who died on July 23 after a lifelong battle with severe health complications.

The son of Gopalan and Sharada, Uddesh Kumar had spent much of his life dependent on his family for care. He had been experiencing recurring breathing difficulties since the onset of the monsoon and died after being rushed to hospital following a sudden deterioration in his condition.

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In 2023, a group of former students of TKM Engineering College, Kollam, built a house for his family on government-allotted land, helping fulfil a long-held dream of a home of their own. He is survived by his parents and two brothers, who had cared for him.