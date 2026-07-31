Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Friday enhanced the Onam festival allowance for members of the Kerala State Lottery Agents and Sellers Welfare Fund Board, increasing the benefit by ₹1,000 across all eligible categories.

Active members of the Welfare Fund Board, including lottery agents and sellers, will receive ₹8,500 each, while pensioners will receive ₹3,750 each as the 2026 Onam festival allowance.

The government has sanctioned ₹26.47 crore for the scheme, which will benefit 26,980 active members and 9,345 pensioners. The expenditure will be met from the ₹56 crore budget allocation made to the Welfare Fund Board under the Lottery Agents & Sellers Welfare Fund Contributions head.

According to the government, this is the first time that both active members and pensioners have received an equal increase in the festival allowance.

The decision was taken following the recommendation of the Chief Executive Officer of the Kerala State Lottery Agents and Sellers Welfare Fund Board to extend the 2026 Onam festival allowance to all eligible beneficiaries.

The government has also directed the Board's Chief Executive Officer to ensure timely distribution of the allowance, submit a utilisation certificate, refund any unspent balance to the government after disbursement, and maintain properly reconciled accounts for the expenditure.