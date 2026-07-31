Malayalam actor and classical dancer Navya Nair will be among the star attractions at the Federation of Kerala Associations in North America (FOKANA) International Convention 2026, scheduled to be held from August 6 to 8 at Kalahari Resorts in North America.

Announcing the event, FOKANA president Sajimon Antony said Navya will headline the convention's closing ceremony on August 8 with a special classical dance performance, bringing the three-day celebration to a close.

Best known for her acclaimed performances in Malayalam cinema, Navya has also earned recognition as a classical dancer, performing on stages across India and abroad. Organisers believe her participation will add to the convention's cultural appeal while celebrating Kerala's artistic traditions among the Malayali diaspora.

This year's convention will also feature actor, director and singer Nadirshah as part of its line-up of cultural programmes. Other highlights include a fusion performance led by magician Gopinath Muthukad, an opening dance featuring 101 performers and America's Got Talent, a talent showcase for Malayali artists from across North America.

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Led by president Sajimon Antony, general secretary Sreekumar Unnithan and treasurer Joy Chakkappan, the organisers say the 2026 convention is being planned as a family-oriented cultural festival rather than just an organisational gathering.

According to the organisers, one of FOKANA's key objectives is to preserve and pass on Kerala's cultural and artistic heritage to younger generations of Malayalis living abroad. They believe Navya, who continues to champion classical dance alongside her acting career, reflects that vision.

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The convention is expected to bring together Malayali families from across North America for three days of cultural performances, entertainment and community celebrations, with a focus on showcasing Kerala's traditions on an international stage.