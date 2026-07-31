Kerala's heavy rain orange alert revised, extended to 11 districts on Friday
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An orange alert has been issued for several districts, with a yellow alert for others, indicating a significant risk of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the state.
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Fishermen are strongly advised not to go out to sea due to squally weather conditions, with high wind speeds expected along the coast.
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Authorities have warned of potential damage to infrastructure, including trees uprooting power lines, damage to buildings, and flooding in low-lying areas, with advisories in place for residents in vulnerable locations and precautionary holidays declared for educational institutions in some districts.
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The India Meteorological Department has revised its weather advisory for the State issued last night, extending the orange alert for Friday to 11 districts. Accordingly, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad and Kozhikode are under orange alert. The remaining three districts, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram, have been placed under a yellow alert.
Rain or thundershower was most likely to occur at most places in the state, accompanied by lightning. Squally weather with wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph was likely to prevail along and off the coast. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea during the this period. Heavy rainfall was likely to continue in the state till Monday.
Anticipating heavy rain and possible damage, the district collectors of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Kasaragod, and Alappuzha had earlier declared a holiday for all educational institutions. In Kozhikode, a holiday was declared for the taluks of Vadakara and Thamarassery.
The weather agency also warned of poor visibility, which could lead to traffic congestion. Warnings issued included on uprooting of trees posing danger to the power sector, of damage to vulnerable structures due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging/flooding in many parts of low-lying areas.
People were advised not to venture into open spaces, to follow traffic advisories and to avoid staying in vulnerable structures. Residents in vulnerable areas were advised to move to safer places.