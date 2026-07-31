The India Meteorological Department has revised its weather advisory for the State issued last night, extending the orange alert for Friday to 11 districts. Accordingly, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad and Kozhikode are under orange alert. The remaining three districts, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram, have been placed under a yellow alert.

Rain or thundershower was most likely to occur at most places in the state, accompanied by lightning. Squally weather with wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph was likely to prevail along and off the coast. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea during the this period. Heavy rainfall was likely to continue in the state till Monday.

Anticipating heavy rain and possible damage, the district collectors of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Kasaragod, and Alappuzha had earlier declared a holiday for all educational institutions. In Kozhikode, a holiday was declared for the taluks of Vadakara and Thamarassery.

The weather agency also warned of poor visibility, which could lead to traffic congestion. Warnings issued included on uprooting of trees posing danger to the power sector, of damage to vulnerable structures due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging/flooding in many parts of low-lying areas.

People were advised not to venture into open spaces, to follow traffic advisories and to avoid staying in vulnerable structures. Residents in vulnerable areas were advised to move to safer places.