Despite being inaugurated six months ago, the newly constructed Nadakkavu Indoor Stadium in Trikaripur, Kasaragod, remains locked, denying local athletes access to world-class training facilities. Frustrated by the delay, sports associations in the region are preparing to launch protests, demanding the immediate opening of the complex and urgent repairs to the adjacent Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Synthetic Football Stadium.

Built at a cost of ₹29.32 crore under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) scheme, the MRC Krishnan Memorial Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium was inaugurated on 8 February. The event was reportedly rushed ahead of the assembly elections before all minor works were fully finished. Although the remaining construction has since been completed, the authorities are yet to hand over the keys to the athletes, with no clear explanation provided for the delay.

A state-of-the-art facility left in limbo

The facility was sanctioned under a state government initiative to establish a premier indoor stadium in each of Kerala's 14 districts, aiming to boost regional sports development. Built on 10 acres of land provided by the Trikaripur Panchayat, the stadium boasts international-grade facilities for badminton, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, and kabaddi, with a spectator capacity of thousands. It also houses Kasaragod's first semi-Olympic swimming pool, suitable for competitive swimming, water polo, underwater rugby, and lifesaving training, alongside a 400-metre floodlit track.

Neglect plagues adjacent synthetic football stadium

The frustration of local athletes is compounded by the decaying state of the adjacent Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Synthetic Football Stadium. Over a decade old, the synthetic turf is torn and severely worn out in several areas, turning a discoloured black and posing a major injury risk. Footballers frequently trip and injure themselves on the ripped surface, which has long outlived its natural lifespan. Additionally, the safety fencing around the stadium has collapsed in multiple places, leaving the venue in a hazardous condition.

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A smaller adjoining pitch, used regularly for training by women's football teams, is also in desperate need of renovation. Local sports organisations have urged the government to place the entire sports complex under professional sports management immediately, ensuring that these multi-crore public assets are put to use rather than being left to ruin.