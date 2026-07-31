Vithura homeopathy hospital stuck in rented building despite available land
-
The Vithura Homeopathy Hospital, despite possessing suitable land, continues to operate from rented premises due to the lack of a permanent building.
-
-
The issue of constructing a new building for the hospital has been raised with multiple governments and local administrations without any concrete progress, with funds reportedly sanctioned but the project remaining on paper.
-
-
The current rented facility presents accessibility challenges, particularly for the elderly, and the local community is pressing for urgent action to build a new hospital to avoid further neglect and is threatening protests.
Mail This Article
Vithura: It has land, patients and a pressing need, but the Vithura Homeopathy Hospital is still without a building of its own.
Despite having adequate land for constructing a permanent building, the dispensary continues to function from a rented premises, with no end in sight to the wait.The issue has been raised before three successive governments and three panchayat administrations, but has failed to yield any tangible outcome. Though authorities have repeatedly claimed that funds were sanctioned for the project, the proposed building has remained on paper. Residents are now looking to the new government to finally resolve the long-pending issue.
The hospital currently operates from a rented building at KPSM Junction on the Vithura-Ponmudi Road. Located below road level, the facility poses difficulties for patients, especially the elderly, who have to struggle to access it. Despite the challenges, it continues to cater to a steady flow of patients, including children, on a daily basis.
The local community ha urged the authorities to take urgent steps to construct a permanent building and ensure continued functioning of the facility. They warned that the facility, which remains a crucial healthcare support system for ordinary people in the region, should not be allowed to suffer further neglect and threatened protests if the issue is not addressed.