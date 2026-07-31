Thiruvananthapuram: The World Malayali Federation (WMF) Global Youth and Sports Forum organised an anti-drug marathon in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday in support of the Kerala government's anti-narcotics campaign, Operation Toofan, as part of its wider Global Anti-Drug Campaign.

The marathon began at 7 am from Kowdiar Vivekananda Park and concluded at Manaveeyam Veedhi. Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V V Rajesh flagged off the run, which witnessed the participation of youth and sports enthusiasts.

Photo: Special Arrangement

Following the marathon, the state-level launch of WMF's anti-drug campaign was held at Manaveeyam Veedhi. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated the campaign, which aims to strengthen community participation in the fight against illicit drugs.

WMF Global President Dr Annie Libu said the federation is committed to supporting the state government's anti-drug mission. She added that WMF will organise a series of anti-drug awareness programmes and community initiatives across Kerala to help spread the message of Operation Toofan throughout the state.