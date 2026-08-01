High difference in pressure gradients coupled with the impact of strong westerly winds resulted in extreme heavy rainfall across districts in Kerala, according to the officials with the India Meteorological Department. Neetha K Gopal, IMD Director, Thiruvananthapuram, told Onmanorama that high-intensity rainfall events were recorded in multiple locations within districts, leading to devastating effects.

"Unlike isolated heavy rainfall in a single location, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was observed in different places across districts. This led to a cumulative impact. Rainfall up to 20 cm was measured in districts like Pathanamthitta," said Neetha K Gopal. Difference in atmospheric pressure in north and south zones aggravated the impact, she said.

IMD officials said that the state needs to be alert on Saturday and that rainfall will start abating from Sunday onwards. According to the officials, signs of active monsoon were visible on Friday and Saturday. The IMD has issued a green alert in six districts and a yellow alert in the remaining districts in Kerala on August 2.

The IMD has forecast below-normal rainfall for Kerala in August, and a deficit was recorded in the peak months of June and July. The formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has activated the monsoon in Kerala, officials said, adding that it has turned into a deep depression.

Landslides were reported in Idukki and Kottayam on Saturday. Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the Revenue Minister will coordinate the relief operations. Two deaths have so far been confirmed in landslides.

Out of 109 stations, extremely heavy rainfall was reported in 3 stations while very heavy rainfall was recorded in 10 stations. Heavy rainfall was recorded in 40 stations.