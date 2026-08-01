Malappuram: Two children drowned in separate incidents after being swept away by overflowing streams near their homes in Kondotty and Thiruvali on Saturday.

In Kondotty, a four-year-old boy drowned after falling into an overflowing stream at Neerad Koonayil. The deceased was Adam Aiman, son of Abdul Hameed and Nadeera of Meleparambu Mangattuparambu.

The water level in the stream had risen considerably following heavy rain. Adam Aiman was an LKG student at Muthuvallur School.

Local residents spotted the child trapped in the fast-flowing stream around 10 am and rushed him to a hospital. However, his life could not be saved.

In another incident near Thiruvali in Vandoor, a three-year-old boy drowned after falling into a stream flowing near his house.

The deceased was Abdul Muhain, a native of Thiruvali. Although local residents witnessed the child falling into the stream, they were unable to rescue him as a portion of the stream was covered with concrete slabs.

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Fire and Rescue Services personnel, assisted by local residents, launched a search operation. The child’s body was recovered around two kilometres downstream from the spot where he fell into the stream.