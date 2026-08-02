Kerala continued to receive widespread rainfall on Sunday, with waterlogging and flooding reported from several parts of the state.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the district administrations of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday. In Kannur, the holiday extends to tuition centres, madrasas and other religious educational institutions, while in Pathanamthitta it also covers professional colleges, tuition centres and training institutes.

Meanwhile, in Alappuzha, a holiday has been declared for students of schools and colleges functioning as relief camps across the district. Additionally, all educational institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis and tuition centres, in Chengannur and Kuttanad taluks will remain closed on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod will remain under a yellow alert on Monday, with heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm expected within 24 hours.

The IMD has forecast rain or thundershowers in most parts of Kerala until August 8. Strong surface winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph are also likely to prevail across the state during the same period. Squally weather, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph, is expected to continue along and off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast until August 3. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

The weather agency has warned that persistent rainfall could lead to waterlogging, poor visibility and traffic disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas. Strong winds may uproot trees, damage power lines and disrupt road transport and electricity supply. Crops nearing harvest could also suffer damage.

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The IMD has also cautioned about the possibility of landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related incidents. Residents have been advised to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, stay away from weak or unstable structures, and strictly follow safety advisories issued by local authorities.